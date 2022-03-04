Lottery fraud: Casa Grande woman indicted for falsely claiming win from Arizona Lottery

article

A woman who won the Arizona Lottery has been indicted of falsely claiming that she was entitled to some $191,100 in prize money even though she worked at the gas station where she bought the ticket.

The Arizona Attorney General’s office said Friday the State Grand Jury charged 50-year-old Barbara Kay White of Casa Grande, Arizona with one count of theft, one count of fraudulent schemes and practices.

The indictment says White was not eligible to receive prizes from the lottery because she worked at a lottery retailer in Casa Grande, a community east of Phoenix. She allegedly checked a box declaring she was not a lottery retailer or an employee of a lottery retailer when she picked up the cash prize June 20, 2020.

White is scheduled to be arraigned on March 10, 2022 in Maricopa County Superior Court in downtown Phoenix.

The case file does not yet list a defense attorney who can answer for her.

Other Arizona Crime Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app