Phoenix McDonald's shooting ends in the killing of a teenage employee, police say

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting of a teenager at a McDonald's on Wednesday, March 2.

The shooting happened at 51st Avenue and Baseline Road around 10:15 a.m., says Phoenix Police Sgt. Vincent Cole. A 16-year-old was killed in the shooting after he got into a fight with someone he knew in the restroom.

Investigators are working to learn what led up to the shooting.

Cole says the suspect is on the loose after fleeing, and investigators have a person of interest they're looking for. A weapon hasn't been recovered as of Wednesday afternoon.

Police have not released a description of the suspect but say he left on foot.

The teenager hasn't been identified.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Phoenix Police at 1-800-343-TIPS, or to remain anonymous you can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

'You’re not even safe inside a McDonald’s anymore'

A woman named Kay who was waiting on an order tried to save the teen with CPR. "I went to where he was laying on the ground and I tried to help a young gentleman, and we tried to get him back. He had a pulse, and he was still there to try to keep his head tilted …," she said.

She adds, "They both looked younger to me. It was definitely something going on between them."

No one else was hurt, but customers are in shock.

"It’s tragic," said Rachel McCleave, a customer. "It’s heartbreaking. It’s 16-years-old, I mean life is just starting. It’s awful."

Anna Ochoa, another customer says, "It’s awful. You’re not even safe inside a McDonald’s anymore. You can’t go anywhere."

Watch the full Phoenix Police press conference:

Related Stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: