Chaplain injured in attack at prison in Florence
FLORENCE, Ariz. (AP) - Corrections officials say a chaplain was injured Thursday at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Florence in a prisoner assault.
The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Re-entry said the chaplain’s injuries weren’t life-threatening.
The agency said the attack involved one prisoner and that a criminal investigation of the assault has begun.
More Arizona headlines
- 3 hurt in crash near downtown Phoenix
- Maricopa County Attorney's Office refuses to prosecute Chad Daybell for attempted murder of Arizona man
- Man, woman dead in murder-suicide at north Phoenix apartment complex
For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:
Advertisement