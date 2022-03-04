Expand / Collapse search
Chaplain injured in attack at prison in Florence

By Associated Press
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press

Chaplain assaulted in Florence prison

The Arizona Dept. of Corrections is investigating an attack on a prison chaplain.

FLORENCE, Ariz. (AP) - Corrections officials say a chaplain was injured Thursday at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Florence in a prisoner assault.

The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Re-entry said the chaplain’s injuries weren’t life-threatening.

The agency said the attack involved one prisoner and that a criminal investigation of the assault has begun.

