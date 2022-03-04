Chaplain injured in attack at prison in Florence

Corrections officials say a chaplain was injured Thursday at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Florence in a prisoner assault.

The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Re-entry said the chaplain’s injuries weren’t life-threatening.

The agency said the attack involved one prisoner and that a criminal investigation of the assault has begun.

