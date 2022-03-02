Man, woman dead in murder-suicide at north Phoenix apartment complex

article

A man shot and killed his roommate before he turned the gun on himself Wednesday evening, Phoenix police said.

Police say the investigation began after someone had reported a shooting near 35th and Peoria avenues on March 2.

Officers discovered the body of 66-year-old Terrance Cameron, who was found with fatal gunshot wounds.

A witness told police that Cameron's roommate, 69-year-old Theodore Bower, had reportedly shot her.

Police eventually found Bower's vehicle in a nearby parking lot. His body was found inside with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).

