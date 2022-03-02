Man, woman dead in murder-suicide at north Phoenix apartment complex
PHOENIX - A man shot and killed his roommate before he turned the gun on himself Wednesday evening, Phoenix police said.
Police say the investigation began after someone had reported a shooting near 35th and Peoria avenues on March 2.
Officers discovered the body of 66-year-old Terrance Cameron, who was found with fatal gunshot wounds.
A witness told police that Cameron's roommate, 69-year-old Theodore Bower, had reportedly shot her.
Police eventually found Bower's vehicle in a nearby parking lot. His body was found inside with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).
