Mesa murder: Man arrested in connection with shooting death at parking lot, officials say

Mesa Police officials say they have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that killed a 27-year-old man on Feb. 13.

According to a statement released March 2, police arrested 35-year-old Jose Ivan Chavez Garcia when detectives were serving a search warrant at his Mesa home.

The deadly shooting, investigators say, happened on Feb. 13. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at a restaurant in an area east of Center Street and University Drive, and when officers arrived, they found Alejandro Saldano Hernandez lying in a parking lot. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. As for Garcia, he fled the scene at the time of the shooting.

During an interview at the police station, investigators say Garcia admitted to his involvement in the crime.

"He said that the shooting was related to an argument between his friends and the victim," read a portion of the statement.

Garcia, according to officials, is accused of 1st Degree Murder.

