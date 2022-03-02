Gunfire hits Tucson police vehicle during chase; 2 arrested

article

Two men were arrested following a chase during which shots were fired at a Tucson police vehicle as officers sought suspects in an earlier shooting, police said.

The men were arrested separately on March 1 after four people abandoned a vehicle sought in connection with the original shooting that resulted in a man being wounded with non-life-threatening injuries, a police statement said.

A police vehicle was struck during the chase but no officers were injured, police said.

After the people in the suspect vehicle abandoned it, police conducted a search of the area, resulting in two arrests at separate locations, police said.

A woman who also had been in the vehicle was released by police while a fourth person remained at large, police said.

Ray Kittrell, 24, was arrested on suspicion of charges that included attempted first-degree murder in the initial shooting as well as other charges that included aggravated assault and drive-by shooting, police said.

David Eugene Howard, 41, was arrested on suspicion of unlawful flight from law enforcement and drive-by shooting, police said.

Kittrell and Howard remain jailed Wednesday.

Court records didn’t list attorneys for them who could comment on their behalf.

