Sky Harbor to get a new terminal as Phoenix Mayor announces new city investments

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego announced new investments are coming to Sky Harbor Airport in Tuesday's State of the City address.

As Phoenix grows and with the number of passengers passing through Sky Harbor increasing, a new terminal is in the works.

Gallego said infrastructure is the foundation of the Phoenix economy.

"If you’ve walked through terminals three and four recently, there’s no doubt you’ve noticed how much busier they are than in past years," she said.

The city of Phoenix Aviation Department says over 48 million passengers traveled through Sky Harbor in 2023. The capabilities will only increase with the addition of a new terminal.

"Through the federal bipartisan infrastructure law alone, our airport is set to receive more than a quarter billion dollars for upgrades," Gallego announced.

The new terminal is coming to the west end, and developers are prioritizing the feel of the environment with cutting-edge technology.

"It will be beautiful, with net-zero greenhouse gas emissions," she said.

Mayor Gallego says the airport’s economic impact is in the billions.

"The Phoenix Airport System’s economic impact is 44 billion dollars — an increase of nearly 15% compared to 2016," Gallego remarked.

International travel in and out of Sky Harbor is taking off, and the addition includes a new customs facility.

"We have 22 more international flights departing every week than we did five years ago," she said.

The airport is always adding new flights in and out of Sky Harbor. The latest is a non-stop from Phoenix to Paris that begins May 23.

Gallego says the city council will meet next month to discuss the Sky Harbor expansion.