Court documents: Man suspected of robbing 6 Arizona banks claimed he needed money to pay off Mexican cartel

A man suspected of robbing six banks in Arizona and two in Nevada told authorities he did so to pay off a debt with the Mexican cartel, according to court documents.

FBI Phoenix Field Office officials said 45-year-old Jeffrey Patterson was arrested on March 2 after allegedly robbing a Chase Bank in Cave Creek.

During one of the robberies, Patterson allegedly gave the teller a note that read, "I owe $9,300 to a Mexican cartel. They want it tomorrow or my wife and son will die. This is not a game and I am desperate. I need $9,300 now. Loose bills, no bands. And no dye packs. If they don't get this money EVERYONE will die. PLEASE help me. Sound the alarm after I leave. Once I deliver the money I will turn myself in. I just want to save my family. The money now. You have 20 seconds of me staying nice, then I get angry."

Patterson produced similar notes during the other robberies.

Patterson is connected to five previous robberies over a 15-day span last month, according to authorities.

The FBI said the robberies occurred at the following banks:

February 4, 2021, Wells Fargo Bank, 15760 North Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard, Scottsdale

February 10, 2021, Chase Bank, 13602 North 7th Street, Phoenix

February 16, 2021, Chase Bank, 4714 South Rural Road, Tempe

February 18, 2021, Wells Fargo Bank, 1004 West Chandler Boulevard, Chandler

February 19, 2021, National Bank of Arizona, 5360 North La Cholla Boulevard, Tucson

March 2, 2021, Chase Bank, 17140 North Cave Creek Road, Phoenix

Authorities say Patterson entered each bank, went to an open teller, demanded money and walked away.

Upon his arrest, authorities said a black pellet gun and a .22 caliber handgun were found in Patterson's vehicle. Patterson told authorities he used the handgun while committing the Cave Creek robbery and said he also used it while committing a robbery at an ice cream shop in Nevada.

In total, Patterson allegedly stole over $30,000 from the Arizona banks.

No one was injured during the robberies.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

