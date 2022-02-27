Tempe motorcyclist crashes into wall: Passenger killed, driver critically injured

article

Tempe Police say a motorcyclist lost control on Sunday afternoon and crashed into a block wall, killing the passenger and badly injuring the driver.

Police say the driver was headed northbound on Priest Drive and near a slight curve at Darrow Drive, they reportedly lost control and hit the wall.

"Tempe Fire Medical Rescue responded to the scene in attempt to render aid but the passenger of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased. The motorcycle driver was transported to the hospital, listed in critical condition," police said.

No identities have been released in this incident.

The investigation is ongoing, and no more information has been made available.

Related Stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: