Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until THU 7:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
13
Wind Advisory
from THU 9:00 AM MST until THU 7:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 4:00 PM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from THU 9:00 AM MST until THU 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts
Wind and Dust Advisory
until THU 7:00 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument
Wind Advisory
until THU 7:00 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument
Wind Advisory
from THU 2:00 PM MST until FRI 2:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz
Wind and Dust Advisory
from THU 2:00 PM MST until FRI 2:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz
Wind and Dust Advisory
from THU 4:00 PM MST until THU 10:00 PM MST, Yuma County
Wind Advisory
from THU 9:00 AM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from THU 4:00 PM MST until THU 10:00 PM MST, Yuma County
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Yuma County

Missing horseback rider found dead near Rio Verde, MCSO deputies say

By May Phan
Published 
Updated 4:08PM
Missing Persons
FOX 10 Phoenix

Search ends for missing horseback rider near Rio Verde

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has ended their search for a missing horseback rider near Rio Verde.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office say a missing horseback rider has been found dead near Rio Verde, after her horse returned home without her Wednesday afternoon.

According to earlier statements by MCSO deputies,, 58-year-old Jillian Underschultz left on horseback from her Scottsdale-area home at around 2:30 p.m. on March 9. She typically rides her horse in a desert area near 144th Street and Hawknest Road. Her horse returned two hours later, but Underschultz was nowhere to be found.

Earlier on March 10, Maricopa County deputies confirmed that Underschultz was located but did not on March 10, but did not otherwise elaborate on her condition. It wasn't until just before 4:00 p.m. on March 10 did officials announce that Underschultz was found dead. Officials say there are no signs of foul play or any suspicious circumstances in Underschultz's death.

An investigation is ongoing, according to officials with MCSO.

More Arizona headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app