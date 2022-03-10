Missing horseback rider found dead near Rio Verde, MCSO deputies say

Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office say a missing horseback rider has been found dead near Rio Verde, after her horse returned home without her Wednesday afternoon.

According to earlier statements by MCSO deputies,, 58-year-old Jillian Underschultz left on horseback from her Scottsdale-area home at around 2:30 p.m. on March 9. She typically rides her horse in a desert area near 144th Street and Hawknest Road. Her horse returned two hours later, but Underschultz was nowhere to be found.

Earlier on March 10, Maricopa County deputies confirmed that Underschultz was located but did not on March 10, but did not otherwise elaborate on her condition. It wasn't until just before 4:00 p.m. on March 10 did officials announce that Underschultz was found dead. Officials say there are no signs of foul play or any suspicious circumstances in Underschultz's death.

An investigation is ongoing, according to officials with MCSO.

