Arizona's largest COVID-19 testing provider growing concerned over funding for uninsured patients

Coronavirus in Arizona
PHOENIX - There are growing concerns that another COVID-19 surge may be coming to America just as most of the country is getting back to normal.

Local, state and federal agencies are loosening COVID-19 restrictions across most states, but cases are climbing in other countries, like Britain, France and Germany, with a new sub-variant of omicron.

The White House has announced it's running out of money to cover testing for people who are uninsured after Congress got rid of the proposed $22.5 billion in pandemic funding. This comes as cases and hospitalizations continue to drop in Arizona and some testing sites have no wait time.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported more than 5,000 cases and 457 deaths in the last week.

Raymond Embry, the CEO of Arizona's largest COVID-19 testing provider, Embry Health, says he's concerned about this because 50% of patients at Embry are uninsured. He got an email days ago saying that unless Congress passes another bill to cover it, the funding will stop by March 22.

He says they will begin covering the expenses themselves so that those uninsured can continue to have access to COVID-19 testing.

"Providing services without guaranteed payment from the federal government, Embry Health, Embry Laboratories, and the other laboratories we work with such as Sonora Quest, is taking decisive leadership steps to ensure we don't stop testing the uninsured. We are going to take the financial risk of continuing to provide this testing to parents, even the uninsured patients, while funding is sorted out in Washington," Embry said.

COVID-19 masks will be optional on UArizona campus starting March 21

Wearing masks on campus to protect against COVID-19 will be optional starting next week when University of Arizona students return to classes following spring break.

'It's reasonable for you to stop wearing masks in indoor environments,' health expert says amid COVID-19 decline

Executive Director of the Arizona Public Health Association, Will Humble, says there's some good news on the horizon with the country transitioning from a pandemic to an endemic. "Every new case is either a breakthrough case from a vaccinated person, omicron found all those people who didn't want to get vaccinated and that combined with the fact that omicron is less lethal than delta changes the way you should make decisions away from cases and moving toward hospitalizations," Humble said.

