Arizona to remember those who died from COVID-19 at ‘Memorial Day’ event

The nearly 28,000 Arizona residents who have died of COVID-19 will be honored with a public ceremony.

A first-ever "COVID-19 Victims and Survivors Memorial Day" will be held on the afternoon of March 7 at the Arizona Heritage Center in Tempe.

The Arizona Historical Society and nonprofit Marked By COVID are coordinating the event.

The outdoor memorial will include a display of photos of people killed by the virus, a COVID-19 memorial quilt and remarks from people in the public health field. Embry Health will offer free COVID-19 testing on site.

Marked By COVID was founded by Kristin Urquiza, whose father died of the virus in Phoenix in June 2020.

So far, Arizona has seen 27,708 deaths from the virus.

As the pandemic enters a third year, the death toll globally has surpassed 6 million. Several cities in the U.S. are holding COVID-19 memorial days this month.

