Arizona OnTrack summer camp aims to help students make up for the loss of in-person learning

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced efforts to help kids get caught up in school over the summer, making up for the loss of in-person education throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Arizona OnTrack summer camp is aimed at helping kids in critical subjects, including reading, math and civics. The governor says it will also improve test scores.

In 2021, just 38% students passed the statewide english language arts tests, and only 31% passed the math tests.

Applications for the eight-week summer learning camp initiative will open March 7, with the camps starting during the first week of June.

"One of Arizona’s most respected education leaders, Lisa Graham Keegan, will lead the AZ OnTrack Summer Camp, the initiative to overcome learning loss that occurred during the pandemic," read part of a news release from Ducey's office.

Schools and community organizations will host summer camp sites throughout the state. "Together, these partners will work to overcome the academic and social losses that kids faced over the last two years," the news release said.

Adding, "Most camps will start in June, but each host has flexibility for timing, programming, transportation and child care to best serve working families."

The Governor is investing an initial $100 million to launch the summer camp, with more available to meet demand.

Schools and families who are interested can find more information at ontrack.az.gov.

Related Stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: