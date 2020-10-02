Arizona woman who lost dad to COVID-19 describes experience at presidential debate

The president's COVID-19 diagnosis, and the positive infections of people around him, has sent many scrambling to figure out who was near who this week.

President Donald Trump debated Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden this past week in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kristin Urquiza was a guest of the Biden campaign.

FOX 10's Matt Galka asked Urquiza many questions about the event: What was it like being in the building? Were there masks? Were you tested? Have you been contact traced since?

"So I went to Ohio with the understanding that every single person entering that room had to have a COVID negative test. That was part of the agreement we all made," Urquiza said. "The vice president's wife, Jill Biden, was sitting next to me wearing a mask. But three chairs down, Melania Trump wasn't along with the Trump children. I felt a little bit of panic in that moment."

Urquiza started the group "marked by COVID" after her father, Mark Urquiza, passed away due to the coronavirus earlier this year in Phoenix. Urquiza has put the blame for that squarely on Donald Trump.

"Do you sit there now conflicted on how to feel?"

"Not at all. I have said since the day my dad got sick that I would not wish COVID upon my worst enemy."

Also in the building that night, moderator Chris Wallace of FOX News.

"When the debate ended, Mrs. Trump came over, walked past me. She was not wearing a mask. Mrs. Biden walked past me to her husband and she was wearing a mask, so there was a difference in the way the two families and their camps treated the health safety regulations inside the hall," Wallace said on FOX News.

Urquiza said she'd been contacted by the Biden campaign, but not by the White House. She's getting a COVID-19 test.

Wallace also said he'd be getting a test, as well as members of his family may get one.