Riverside County deputy, 15-year veteran of the department, dies from COVID-19
A Riverside County deputy died early Thursday morning from COVID-19, the department announced.
New Jersey ER doctor who survived cancer dies after showing coronavirus symptoms, family says
A New Jersey ER doctor died in his New York City apartment before medics arrived Tuesday, one week after displaying symptoms of COVID-19.
Detroit bus driver dies of Covid-19 weeks after complaining of passenger's cough
A DDOT bus driver who complained on Facebook about a passenger's cough has died nearly two weeks later.
Jazz great Ellis Marsalis Jr. dead after coronavirus-induced pneumonia, son says
Ellis Marsalis Jr., the jazz pianist, teacher and patriarch of a New Orleans musical clan, died late Wednesday after battling pneumonia brought on by the new coronavirus, leaving six sons and a deep legacy. He was 85.
COVID-19 has claimed the lives of these celebrities and notable people
Acclaimed musicians, beloved actors and international comedy stars are among those who have lost their lives after contracting COVID-19.
Fountains of Wayne musician Adam Schlesinger dies of COVID-19
Emmy and Grammy-winning musician and songwriter Adam Schlesinger, known for his work with his band Fountains of Wayne and on the TV show “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” died Wednesday after contracting the coronavirus, his attorney said.
Mesa woman recalls the last moments before her father died from COVID-19 complications
The daughter of a Mesa man who tragically died from complications due to the coronavirus speaks out about her and her family's experience.
‘Mom, it’s OK for you to go’: Nurse helps woman say goodbye to her dying mother via FaceTime
Michelle Bennett's mother Carolann lived a life of service. She spent 38 years working as a nurse, and last week, at the age of 75, she died surrounded by them.
Star Wars actor Andrew Jack dies of coronavirus
Star Wars actor Andrew Jack has died in Britain as a result of the coronavirus, his agent said on Wednesday. He was 76.
Skokie couple with COVID-19 dies hours apart
A married couple who emigrated from Ukraine more than two decades ago died of the coronavirus only hours apart over the weekend.
1st coronavirus death of a person under 18 in NYC
New York City has recorded its first coronavirus death of a person under 18 years old, according to the city Health Department.
2 more NYPD employees die amid coronavirus pandemic
Two more members of the NYPD have died. Through Monday, 824 uniformed members and 106 civilian members of the department had tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the NYPD.
Oakland woman dies of coronavirus within days
Barbara Johnson Hopper, who loved to garden at her Oakland Hills home and was an active real estate agent, died last Thursday after contracting the virus.
Country star Joe Diffie dead from coronavirus complications at age 61
Country star Joe Diffie has died at the age of 61 after battling COVID-19.
Pharmacy technician, 25, dies after contracting COVID-19; reportedly had no underlying health conditions
A 25-year-old pharmacy technician has reportedly died after contracting novel coronavirus, according to Riverside County health officials.
Child found beside body of mother who died of coronavirus hours earlier: report
The woman was one of two health care workers in Georgia who died last week from coronavirus. A 48-year-old woman who worked at a hospital had also died.
Food Maxx cashier who died of COVID-19 remembered as loving grandmother
On Wednesday, in Santa Clara County, there were 84 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported. It’s the largest number reported in a single day now that testing is readily available. There is also one new death bringing the death toll to 17.