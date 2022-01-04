Casa Grande Police officer dies following battle with COVID-19, department says

The Casa Grande Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its officers who died after battling COVID-19.

"It is with great sadness, Chief Mark McCrory and members of the Casa Grande Police Department inform you of the passing of Officer Jesus 'Chuy' Lara after his battle with COVID-19," the department said on Jan. 4.

Lara was a six-year veteran of the department and also spend two years with the Gila River Police Department.

Casa Grande Police Officer Jesus Lara

Police said Lara was active in local sports leagues and coached youth teams.

"In doing this, he provided a positive influence and mentored countless Pinal County youth," police said. "This same passion motivated him as a Police Officer. His coworkers and community members valued him for his kind-heartedness and empathy when dealing with children and other victims of crime. He touched many lives in different ways but regardless of how you knew him, he will be greatly missed."

Lara is survived by his wife and three children.

Funeral arrangements for Lara have not been announced.

