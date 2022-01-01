Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until MON 3:00 PM MST, Gila County
4
Hard Freeze Warning
from SAT 8:00 PM MST until SUN 9:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts
Hard Freeze Warning
from SUN 12:00 AM MST until SUN 9:00 AM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Parker Valley, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
Freeze Warning
from SUN 12:00 AM MST until SUN 9:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Kofa, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Dripping Springs

2-car Ahwatukee crash critically injures 3 women, a man, fire department says

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Jan. 1, 2022 crash on Loop 202 and 40th Street article

Jan. 1, 2022 crash on Loop 202 and 40th Street

PHOENIX - Four people are seriously hurt after a two-car crash on Loop 202 in Ahwatukee on Saturday, Jan. 1, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

Rescue crews from Phoenix and Chandler arrived on the scene of the crash on the highway at 40th Street and a person needed to be extricated from one of the cars, says Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller.

Information on the victims and their conditions:

  • Woman, 40s, extremely critical condition
  • Woman, 30s, extremely critical condition
  • Man, 20s, extremely critical condition
  • Woman, 20s, critical condition

There's no word on what caused the crash.

No further information is available.

The Department of Public Safety will be investigating the crash.

Related Stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: