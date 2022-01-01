2-car Ahwatukee crash critically injures 3 women, a man, fire department says
PHOENIX - Four people are seriously hurt after a two-car crash on Loop 202 in Ahwatukee on Saturday, Jan. 1, the Phoenix Fire Department said.
Rescue crews from Phoenix and Chandler arrived on the scene of the crash on the highway at 40th Street and a person needed to be extricated from one of the cars, says Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller.
Information on the victims and their conditions:
- Woman, 40s, extremely critical condition
- Woman, 30s, extremely critical condition
- Man, 20s, extremely critical condition
- Woman, 20s, critical condition
There's no word on what caused the crash.
No further information is available.
The Department of Public Safety will be investigating the crash.
