Woman dead, 3 boys injured after suspected DUI crash in north Phoenix

A woman died and three young boys were injured in a crash near 38th Street and Greenway Road just after midnight on New Year's Day, Phoenix police said.

The collision happened at 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1 after a black Ford SUV hit a red Nissan sedan. A secondary crash happened between the black SUV and a red Honda sedan afterwards, according to police.

A woman who was sitting in the passenger seat of the Nissan died at the hospital from her injuries. She was identified as 27-year-old Crystal Garcia.

The three boys, who were also in the Nissan, was hospitalized with minor injuries.

The adult male driver of the SUV was processed for DUI, but has been released pending the outcome of the investigation, according to Phoenix police. His identity was not released.

