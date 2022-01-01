El Mirage man fired rifle 21 times into the air on New Year's Eve, police say

article

An El Mirage man has been arrested for reportedly firing his gun into the air nearly two dozen times on New Year's Eve, police said Saturday.

Police say they received multiple calls about shots fired near El Mirage Road and Thunderbird at around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Witnesses reportedly saw 27-year-old Michael Sais shooting into the air several times. When police arrived at the man's home, they found multiple shell casings on the porch.

An investigation revealed that Sais had fired 21 rounds from an AR-15 rifle, officials said.

The 27-year-old was booked into jail on one count of disorderly conduct involving weapons and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

Shannon's Law in makes it a felony to fire a gun in the air in Arizona.

Shannon Smith was in her backyard in June 1999 when a random bullet fell from the sky, striking her in the head and killing her. The honor student and standout athlete had just completed 8th grade a few weeks earlier.

Less than a year after her death, Shannon's Law went into effect after her parents found out that firing a bullet into the air was only a misdemeanor.

