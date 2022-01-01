El Mirage man fired rifle 21 times into the air on New Year's Eve, police say

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
from SAT 9:36 AM MST until SAT 3:30 PM MST, Gila County
Flood Warning
until MON 3:00 PM MST, Gila County
Hard Freeze Warning
from SAT 8:00 PM MST until SUN 9:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 11:00 AM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, White Mountains, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Hard Freeze Warning
from SUN 12:00 AM MST until SUN 9:00 AM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Parker Valley, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
Freeze Warning
from SUN 12:00 AM MST until SUN 9:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Kofa, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Dripping Springs
Winter Weather Advisory
until SAT 11:00 AM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Wind Advisory
from SAT 5:00 AM MST until SAT 5:00 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument
Air Quality Alert
El Mirage man fired rifle 21 times into the air on New Year's Eve, police say

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Michael Sais article

Michael Sais (El Mirage Police Department)

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. - An El Mirage man has been arrested for reportedly firing his gun into the air nearly two dozen times on New Year's Eve, police said Saturday.

Police say they received multiple calls about shots fired near El Mirage Road and Thunderbird at around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Witnesses reportedly saw 27-year-old Michael Sais shooting into the air several times. When police arrived at the man's home, they found multiple shell casings on the porch.

An investigation revealed that Sais had fired 21 rounds from an AR-15 rifle, officials said.

The 27-year-old was booked into jail on one count of disorderly conduct involving weapons and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

Shannon's Law in makes it a felony to fire a gun in the air in Arizona. 

Shannon Smith was in her backyard in June 1999 when a random bullet fell from the sky, striking her in the head and killing her. The honor student and standout athlete had just completed 8th grade a few weeks earlier.

Less than a year after her death, Shannon's Law went into effect after her parents found out that firing a bullet into the air was only a misdemeanor.

