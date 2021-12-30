Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until MON 3:00 PM MST, Gila County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 5:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 AM MST, White Mountains, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 AM MST, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Freeze Watch
from SUN 12:00 AM MST until SUN 9:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Dripping Springs
Hard Freeze Watch
from SUN 12:00 AM MST until SUN 9:00 AM MST, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 11:00 PM MST until SAT 5:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 5:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 AM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 AM MST, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon

Arizona death-row inmate victim of prison homicide

By Associated Press
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press
Kenneth Thompson article

Kenneth Thompson (Arizona Dep., of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry)

FLORENCE, Ariz. (AP) - A man awaiting execution on Arizona’s death row was found dead in his cell and prison officials say two other inmates are suspects in his killing, state prison officials announced Thursday.

Kenneth W. Thompson, 38, was discovered Wednesday at the Eyman prison complex in Florence and efforts to revive him were unsuccessful, the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry said in a news release. The department’s criminal investigation unit is investigating his death. No details of how he was killed were released.

Two inmates suspected of being responsible for killing Thompson are being interviewed. They were not identified.

Death Row inmates are housed in the Browning unit at Eyman and in a unit at the nearby Florence prison complex.

Thompson was convicted in 2019 of using a hatchet and a knife to kill his sister-in-law, Penelope Edwards, and her boyfriend, Troy Dunn, in Yavapai County. He then poured acid on the bodies and set their house on fire.

Thompson had driven from his home in the Ozarks region of Missouri to confront his sister-in-law and her husband and retrieve two children in her care that he believed were being abused. Prosecutors said he was on a deliberate plan to kill.

