Accused red-light runner arrested in Glendale crash that killed 3 people

An accused red-light runner is now in custody after he reportedly caused a crash in Glendale that killed three people back in August, police said.

Officials say the collision happened on Aug. 25 after a Tesla sped through a red light on 83rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road, slamming into a car carrying two young women and a man.

The victims were identified as Ariyanna Parsad, 18, Jazmine Marquez, 19, and Kiyvon Martin, 18. Marquez died at the scene and the other two succumbed to their injuries at the hospital, police said on Dec. 29.

The driver of the Tesla, 22-year-old Carlos Gonzalez, was seriously injured in the collision but survived. An investigation revealed that he had been under the influence of THC and was driving 82 miles per hour at the time of the crash.

Gonzalez, who turned himself in, now faces three counts of second-degree murder.

Carlos Gonzalez (Glendale Police)

Family members grieve

Ariyanna Parsad and Jazmine Marquez were best friends, according to their families, who were left devastated by the incident.

Family members say Parsad died at the hospital, and Marquez was sitting in the backseat when she died.

"They brought her back to life, and then when she got to the hospital, she went into cardiac arrest. They tried to do surgery, but she couldn’t handle it anymore," said Parsad's sister, Jasmine.

Jasmine said her late sister was just starting her life.

"She was always joking all the time. She was a giver," said Jasmine.

Parsad's boyfriend was also in the car during the crash, and he later died from his injuries. A puppy was also reportedly in the car, and it died as well, according to family.

"It was really hard, because me and her, me and my sister, we're very close, and everybody says we always look alike, and I always say that’s my twin. It felt like my heart was just being ripped out, especially knowing that she was completely innocent," said Jasmine.

GoFundMe for Ariyanna: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-put-ariyanna-to-rest

GoFundMe for Jazmine: https://www.gofundme.com/f/jazmine-marquez-funeral-expenses

