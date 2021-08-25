Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
4
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Family devastated after deadly crash in Glendale; investigation underway

By and FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 40 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

2 people who were killed in hit-and-run crash identified

Police say the collision happened on Aug. 25, after a vehicle speeding west on Bethany Home Road ran a red light, hitting another car heading north om 83rd Avenue. FOX 10's Justin Lum reports.

GLENDALE, Ariz. - A car running a red light reportedly caused a crash near 83rd Avenue and Bethany Home that killed two young women, according to Glendale police.

According to officials, the collision happened overnight on Aug. 25, after a vehicle being driven by a 22-year-old man was speeding on Bethany Home Road. The vehicle, identified as a Tesla, ran a red light and hit another car heading north down 83rd Avenue.

The man who was driving the Tesla is also in the hospital. Detectives are investigating speed and impairment as possible factors.

Victims identified

The two victims, identified as 18-year-old Ariyanna Parsad and 19-year-old Jazmine Marquez, were best friends, according to their families, who were left devastated by the incident.

Family members say Parsad died at the hospital, and Marquez was sitting in the backseat when she died.

"They brought her back to life, and then when she got to the hospital, she went into cardiac arrest. They tried to do surgery, but she couldn’t handle it anymore," said Parsad's sister, Jasmine.

Jasmine said her late sister was just starting her life.

"She was always joking all the time. She was a giver," said Jasmine.

Parsad's boyfriend was also in the car during the crash, and he is in the hospital with serious injuries. A puppy was also reportedly in the car, and it died as well, according to family.

"It was really hard, because me and her, me and my sister, we're very close, and everybody says we always look alike and I always say that’s my twin. It felt like my heart was just being ripped out, especially knowing that she was completely innocent," said Jasmine.

GoFundMe for Ariyanna: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-put-ariyanna-to-rest

GoFundMe for Jazmine: https://www.gofundme.com/f/jazmine-marquez-funeral-expenses

Other Top Stories

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news