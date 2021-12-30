Man dies after being shot near Phoenix apartment complex

A man is dead after he was shot near a Phoenix apartment complex, police said on Dec. 30.

According to Sgt. Vincent Cole, the shooting happened just after midnight near 19th and Missouri Avenues.

The victim, identified as 40-year-old Seth Haefer, was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting or if there are any suspects.

