Man dies after being shot near Phoenix apartment complex
PHOENIX - A man is dead after he was shot near a Phoenix apartment complex, police said on Dec. 30.
According to Sgt. Vincent Cole, the shooting happened just after midnight near 19th and Missouri Avenues.
The victim, identified as 40-year-old Seth Haefer, was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Police have not said what led up to the shooting or if there are any suspects.
More Arizona crime news
- Fugitive Arizona sex crimes suspect arrested in Mexico: US Marshals
- Tucson synagogue, mosque vandalized in separate attacks
- Accused red-light runner arrested in Glendale crash that killed 3 people
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:
Advertisement
Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.