Man dies after being shot near Phoenix apartment complex

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 1:22PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Man in critical condition after being shot at Phoenix apartment complex

PHOENIX - A man is dead after he was shot near a Phoenix apartment complex, police said on Dec. 30.

According to Sgt. Vincent Cole, the shooting happened just after midnight near 19th and Missouri Avenues.

The victim, identified as 40-year-old Seth Haefer, was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting or if there are any suspects.

