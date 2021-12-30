Tucson synagogue, mosque vandalized in separate attacks; suspect arrested
TUCSON, Ariz. - Police say they have arrested a man in connection with the vandalism of a Tucson synagogue and are investigating an unrelated attack at a local mosque.
Detectives announced Wednesday they arrested 37-year-old Dustin Wilkerson on suspicion of aggravated criminal damage after reviewing surveillance video taken at Kol Ami Tucson. The man was in jail for allegedly assaulting a officer when police arrested him.
Tucson Police said they were also investigating vandalism and an assault on several worshippers in a separate incident at an area mosque.
Police say there is no connection between the two attacks and they have no evidence that either one was bias-motivated.
The Arizona Chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations called for additional security at the Islamic Center of Tucson after the Dec. 25 attack there.
The group says a group of people assaulted two men as they walked into the mosque for morning prayers, leaving one with a black eye. Two women from the group reportedly smashed a mosque window.
