MCSO investigating reports of shooting near Buckeye

Authorities are investigating reports of a shooting in the far west Valley near Buckeye.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident near Yuma Road and Jackrabbit Trail.

"MCSO is investigating an incident at this location," Sgt. Calbert Gillett said. "At this time, this is all the information available for release."

Jackrabbit Trail is closed in both directions between Lower Buckeye and Yuma Roads due to the investigation.

Avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

