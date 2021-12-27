Expand / Collapse search
Car crashes into Phoenix home, injuring several teenagers

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Car crashes into Phoenix home

A car crashed into a home in Phoenix near 35th Avenue and Thunderbird Road.

PHOENIX - Several teenagers are in critical condition following a car crash into a Phoenix home on the night of Monday, Dec. 27, the fire department said.

The crash happened near 35th Avenue and Thunderbird Road, says fire capt. Scott Douglas.

Eight people were hurt in the crash, and four of them were taken to the hospital. Of the four, three 14 year olds, two boys and a girl, are in critical condition and a 15-year-old girl is stable.

There's no word on what led up to the crash, or if the teens who were hurt were in the car or inside the home.

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating the incident.

Image 1 of 2

A car crashed into a home in Phoenix near 35th Avenue and Thunderbird Road. ( )

