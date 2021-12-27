Camera captures suspected vandals at American Leadership Academy in Gilbert over holiday break

A high school in Gilbert is trying to identify two suspects who vandalized the campus during a break-in just before Christmas Eve, and surveillance video may be the key to making those arrests.

Classes at the American Leadership Academy went on winter break last week, but at some point before Christmas Eve, suspected vandals broke in and caused some damage.

The school released a video of the suspects breaking into the school. A parent also reached out to FOX 10 saying this isn’t the first time a break-in has occurred at the school.

They said a volunteer group made up of parents has been dealing with the damage, including vandalized cafeterias and concession stands.

There’s a $1,000 reward out there, and if you have any information, you’re encouraged to contact the Gilbert Police Department at 800-343-8477.

School remains on a break until after the new year.

The faces of the suspects have been blurred because they possibly are minors.

Watch the footage:

