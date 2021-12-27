Motorcycle officer suffers serious leg injury after being hit by hit-and-run driver: Phoenix Police

Police are searching for a driver after a motorcycle officer was hit by a vehicle early Monday morning in Phoenix, the department said.

The crash happened at about 12:30 a.m. near 26th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, the police department said on Dec. 27.

"A Phoenix Police motorcycle officer was traveling east on Bethany Home Road when a dark colored minivan turned left in front of him on 26th Avenue, colliding with him," said Sgt. Ann Justus.

After the crash, the driver did not stop and left the scene.

The officer suffered a serious leg injury that required immediate surgery.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

