The Riverside Fire burning in Maricopa County is forcing those at Bartlett Lake recreational areas to evacuate on this Father's Day.

The Tonto National Forest said on Sunday afternoon that Bartlett Dam Road is closed at Forest Road 205.

Fire crews are on scene battling the 60-acre fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.

