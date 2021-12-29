2 men inside vehicle shot while stopped at red light in Phoenix: police

One man is dead and another was seriously injured after they were shot near a Phoenix intersection on the morning of Dec. 29.

Police say the shooting happened near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road when the men were inside a vehicle and stopped at a red light.

"Officers learned three adult males were in a vehicle stopped at a red light when suspect(s) in an unknown vehicle opened fire, striking two of the males," Sgt. Andy Williams said.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene. A second man was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The third man was not hurt.

The police investigation is having an impact on the light rail, as Valley Metro says there is temporarily no service in the area.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

