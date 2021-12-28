Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until TUE 6:00 PM MST, Gila County
5
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 5:00 AM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Black Mesa Area
Winter Weather Advisory
until WED 5:00 AM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, White Mountains, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven

Sentencing set for Arizona airman convicted in teacher’s killing

By Associated Press
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press
Mark Gooch_Sasha Krause article

Mark Gooch, an airman stationed at Luke Air Force Base, was convicted of killing Sasha Krause, a Mennonite woman from New Mexico.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - A U.S. Air Force airman who was convicted of killing a Mennonite woman after kidnapping her in New Mexico and taking her to Arizona will be sentenced next month.

An Arizona judge during a status hearing on Tuesday scheduled Mark Gooch’s sentencing for Jan. 19. His attorney and the prosecution agreed they were ready to proceed and asked the judge to schedule the sentencing as soon as possible.

Gooch, 22, faces up to life in prison.

Jurors in October found Gooch guilty of kidnapping and first-degree murder in Sasha Krause’s killing. The two didn’t know each other and lived hundreds of miles apart but shared an upbringing in the Mennonite religion. Krause committed to the church, while Gooch did not.

Krause, 27, was last seen in January 2020 at the church in her tight-knit Mennonite community outside Farmington, where she was gathering material for Sunday school.

Her body was found more than a month later in a forest clearing outside Flagstaff, nearly 300 miles (480 kilometers) away. A camper collecting firewood spotted Krause face-down among pine needles near a national monument. Krause’s wrists were bound, and she had been shot in the head.

During the trial last fall, jurors heard 10 days of testimony from those who knew Krause and investigated her disappearance. They heard from ballistics experts who disagreed on whether the bullet taken from her skull was fired from a .22-caliber rifle Gooch owned.

Gooch’s attorney, Bruce Griffen, tried to raise doubt by pointing to a lack of forensic evidence and to testimony about another car seen in the Mennonite community the day Krause went missing. He said Gooch was peaceful and volunteered information to a detective who interviewed him at Luke Air Force Base in metropolitan Phoenix, where he was stationed.

Authorities used cellphone and financial records as well as surveillance video to tie Gooch to the crimes.

Continuing Coverage

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.