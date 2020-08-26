Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
5
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Pima County
Air Quality Alert
until THU 11:00 PM MST, Pinal County

Brother of airman charged with murder resolves Arizona case

By Felicia Fonseca
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press
article

Samuel Gooch (left) and Mark Gooch

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - The brother of a U.S. Air Force airman charged with murder has entered a plea agreement in a separate but related case that would spare him any time behind bars.

Samuel Gooch pleaded guilty on August 25 to a reduced charge of facilitation to commit hindering prosecution, which carries a maximum of two years in prison. Under the agreement with prosecutors, Gooch would receive probation.

Samuel Gooch’s attorney, Joshua Davidson, said he would reserve comment on the case until after the Oct. 5 sentencing.

The prosecution didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Authorities had accused Gooch of flying to Arizona from Wisconsin in early May to pick up what he thought was the rifle used in the shooting of 27-year-old Sasha Krause.

(San Juan County Sheriff's Office, NM)

Davidson recently sought to have the indictment against Gooch dismissed or the case sent back to the grand jury because he argued a charge of attempting to hinder prosecution was based on actions in another county. That became moot after Davidson told the court the parties agreed to resolve the case without a trial.

Gooch’s younger brother, Mark Gooch, has pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges in the death of Krause. The 27-year-old woman disappeared from a Mennonite community where she lived near Farmington, New Mexico, and taught Sunday school in mid-January. Her body later was found in the forest outside Flagstaff.

Mark Gooch, who was stationed at Luke Air Force Base in metropolitan Phoenix, is jailed. But he recently asked the court to set bail after the deadline passed for prosecutors to seek the death penalty in his case.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 10 PHOENIX EMAIL ALERTS

Continuing Coverage

$2M cash-only bond for airman charged with murder in Arizona
slideshow

$2M cash-only bond for airman charged with murder in Arizona

Mark Gooch became eligible for bond after the deadline passed for prosecutors to pursue the death penalty in the case. Gooch is facing life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder and other charges in the death of Sasha Krause.

Report: Bullet that killed woman fired from airman’s rifle
slideshow

Report: Bullet that killed woman fired from airman’s rifle

The airman has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other charges in the death of Sasha Krause, a 27-year-old who's body was found north of Flagstaff.

Detective: Cellphone records led to woman’s alleged killer
slideshow

Detective: Cellphone records led to woman’s alleged killer

Authorities used cellphone records to track down an airman who they believe shot and killed a Sunday school teacher and left her body off a forest road in northern Arizona.

Brother of suspect in murder of Mennonite woman arrested in Phoenix
slideshow

Brother of suspect in murder of Mennonite woman arrested in Phoenix

Officials with the Coconino County Sheriff's Office say another arrest has been made in connection with the murder of a Mennonite woman whose body was found off a forest road in northern Arizona.

Airman charged with murder in death of Sunday school teacher
slideshow

Airman charged with murder in death of Sunday school teacher

Prosecutors in Arizona have filed murder, kidnapping and theft charges against a U.S. Air Force airman suspected in the death of a Sunday school teacher who had been living in New Mexico.

Man charged in Mennonite woman's death grew up in the faith
slideshow

Man charged in Mennonite woman's death grew up in the faith

A U.S. Air Force airman stationed near Phoenix has pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges. Raised in a Mennonite family in Wisconsin, Mark Gooch joined the military to escape what he told investigators was a difficult, sheltered and restricted life, according to sheriff's records.

Airman arrested at Luke Air Force Base in connection to death of New Mexico Sunday school teacher
slideshow

Airman arrested at Luke Air Force Base in connection to death of New Mexico Sunday school teacher

An Air Force airman was arrested Tuesday in the death of a Mennonite woman whose body was found off a forest road in northern Arizona two months ago, authorities said.

 