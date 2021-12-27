Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until TUE 6:00 PM MST, Gila County
10
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 5:00 AM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 5:00 AM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, White Mountains, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 5:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Black Mesa Area
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 3:00 AM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County

Driver arrested in connection to hit-and-run crash that left Phoenix PD motorcycle officer seriously injured

By and Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated December 28, 2021 8:41AM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Driver arrested in connection to hit-and-run crash that left Phoenix PD motorcycle officer seriously injured

PHOENIX - Police have arrested a woman in connection to a hit-and-run on Monday in Phoenix that left a motorcycle officer with serious injuries.

The crash happened at about 12:30 a.m. near 26th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, the police department.

"A Phoenix Police motorcycle officer was traveling east on Bethany Home Road when a dark colored minivan turned left in front of him on 26th Avenue, colliding with him," said Sgt. Ann Justus.

After the crash, the driver did not stop and left the scene.

The officer suffered a serious leg injury that required immediate surgery.

The officer has been identified as a 16-year veteran assigned to the traffic bureau.

Investigators searching for hit-and-run driver who struck Phoenix motorcycle officer

The officer suffered a serious leg injury that required immediate surgery.

On Dec. 28, police announced 52-year-old Elizabeth Eaton was arrested in connection to the crash after officers found her vehicle, a 2016 Dodge Journey, parked in her backyard near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road.

"The vehicle had damage matching the collision and other damage seen in the video surveillance footage," police said in a statement.

She was booked into jail and is accused of leaving the scene of a serious injury collision.

Elizabeth Eaton

Elizabeth Eaton

Motorcycle officer suffers serious leg injury after being hit by driver: Phoenix Police

Police are searching for a driver after a motorcycle officer was hit by a vehicle early Monday morning in Phoenix, the department said.

'I just couldn’t believe my eyes'

Chilo Chacon owns a restaurant called The Lunch Box, and his cameras caught the incident.

"It was a pretty big impact," Chacon said. "I hope he does well and recovers fast."

He couldn't believe what happened, saying, "I just couldn’t believe my eyes. It happened right in front of my business. He just cut him off."

Chacon adds, "That’s something you don’t do. You stop and help, that is a must."

He says an ambulance arrived on the scene about a minute after the crash and that the officer was alert and talking.

"Our prayers go out to the officer, I hope he gets well. Just be careful out there," Chacon said.

RAW VIDEO: Motorcycle officer suffers serious leg injury after being hit by driver: Phoenix Police

Phoenix PD motorcycle officer injured in hit-and-run crash

More Arizona crime news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.