Crash kills pedestrian in Phoenix; fentanyl bust made during traffic stop | Morning News Brief

From an investigation into a deadly pedestrian crash to a shocking discovery made north of the Valley, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of December 2, 2025.

1. Pedestrian dead following crash in Phoenix

An investigation is underway, according to Phoenix Police, following a deadly pedestrian crash.

What we know:

According to a brief statement released by Phoenix Police, officers were sent to the area of 32nd Street and Broadway Road at around 6:00 a.m. for reports of a crash involving a pedestrian.

2. iPhone helped with finding fatal car crash scene

Surprise Police reported that an iPhone feature played a critical role in locating a fatal wreck in a remote area.

What they're saying:

Surprise Police spokesman Christopher Thomas said that although the outcome was tragic, the technology quickly guided first responders to a location they "may not have found it as quickly as we did without the phone pinging."

3. Pinal County men arrested following hit & run

An 18-year-old and two 19-year-olds were taken into custody by sheriff's officials in Pinal County following a hit & run incident.

Big picture view:

Per a statement, deputies responded to the area of Gantzel Road and Hunt Highway for reports of a hit-and-run collision in a parking lot. While the incident happened on Oct. 16, PCSO released the statement on Dec. 2.

4. Shocking discovery made during traffic stop

(Courtesy: Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)

A man has been arrested in Yavapai County, after deputies made a rather shocking discovery during a traffic stop.

By the numbers:

Besides finding tens of thousands of fentanyl pills during the traffic stop, investigators say two children, both under the age of six, were inside the car at the time the traffic stop happened.

5. Scottsdale City Council to discuss measure that limits public comment

Scottsdale's city council will discuss if they should enforce more strict rules limiting public comment, a proposal that has already caused quite a bit of controversy in the city.

Dig deeper:

Scottsdale's city councilmembers will decide on a measure that will, among other things, reduce individual speaker time during public comment periods to two minutes from three minutes, among other charnges.

Also, your weather forecast for today

