Scottsdale City Council to discuss measure that limits public comment

The Brief Scottsdale is set to discuss a proposal that will restrict public comment during city council meetings. Under the plan, individual speaker time during public comment periods will shrink from three minutes to two minutes. Fountain Hills town officials have recently voted to suspend public comment.



Scottsdale's city council will discuss on Dec. 2 if it should enforce more strict rules limiting public comment, a proposal that has already caused quite a bit of controversy in the city.

The backstory:

According to the agenda for Dec. 2's city council meeting, members of the Scottsdale City Council will decide on a measure that will, among other things, reduce individual speaker time during public comment periods to two minutes. Currently, the time allotted is three minutes.

In addition, the proposal will increase the total time for each "non-agendized public comment period" to 16 minutes, allowing up to eight speakers. The period, however, will be scheduled towards the end of a regular meeting, instead of the beginning.

Local perspective:

The proposed changes were suggested by the Interim City Attorney Luis E. Santaella and City Clerk Ben Lane, as part of an ongoing effort "to ensure that the City Council's procedures remain clear, current, and responsive to both legal requirements and practical needs."

They also say while Arizona law requires council meetings be open to the public, it does not require a city to offer public comment at those meetings.

We have reached out to Interim City Attorney Santaella, City Clerk Lane, and Vice Mayor Adam Kwasman for comment, and we are waiting to hear back.

Big picture view:

Scottsdale is not the only city in the greater Phoenix area that discussed or enacted restrictions on public comment during city council meeting.

On Nov. 20, we reported that Fountain Hill's Town Council approved a plan to suspend public comment, following a tense meeting. The suspension of public comment came after a notice of claim was filed against the town and a number of town officials, including Mayor Gerry Friedel and Vice Mayor Allen Skillicorn. The claim centered on a meeting in September 2025, where Mayor Friedel allegedly allowed a pastor to "eulogize Charlie Kirk, promote her Christian religion and involve the Christian tenet that only ‘believers’ would be saved."

The claim also alleged that during the same meeting, Mayor Friedel allowed Vice Mayor Skillicorn and Councilmember Hannah Larrabee to use their allotted time to "eulogize Charlie Kirk, engage in religious proselytizing, read from scripture and invoke demons, Hell and salvation in an effort to promote their Christian religion and coerce and intimidate members of the public who were in attendance or participating in the meeting via the link to the live broadcast of the proceedings."

While the town council voted to approve suspending the public comment. Mayor Friedel has said it will be brought back after a work group goes over the way to amend public comment procedures.