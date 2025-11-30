Scottsdale City Council to debate limits on public comments at meetings

The Brief Scottsdale City Council will discuss a proposal to limit public comment at its meetings on Tuesday. The suggested changes would reduce speaking time and the number of speakers. Both the Mayor and at least one Councilwoman oppose the proposal, which is being met with public opposition.



The city of Scottsdale is considering reducing both the number of people that can speak during public comment and how long they get to speak for.

What we know:

City Council will discuss the proposed changes at its meeting on Dec. 2, suggested by the interim city attorney and city clerk, and supported by Vice Mayor Adam Kwasman.

According to a memo sent to the mayor and City Council, the changes would reduce public comment on non-agenda items from three minutes to two minutes and take the number of speakers from 10 to eight.

The memo says these changes are suggested to streamline council operations and make meetings more efficient, civil and legally sound.

What they're saying:

Councilwoman Jan Dubauskas said she's not in favor of limiting public comment and doesn't know any councilmembers who are.

Many people in Scottsdale said they’re firmly against it.

"Well, I think it's unfortunate. Citizen engagement is an essential part of Scottsdale City government," said Scottsdale resident John Washington. "And in fact, it's an essential element of the city charter. Public comment is actually a very, very small part-time wise of the discussions that take place. And in my opinion, we could use a lot less discussion from the council and a lot more citizen input."

What's next:

Scottsdale Mayor Lisa Borowsky also issued a statement saying she opposes limiting public comment. The changes will be discussed at City Hall at 5 p.m. on Dec. 2.

FOX 10 reached out to the interim city attorney, city clerk, and Vice Mayor Kwasman for comment and are waiting to hear back.