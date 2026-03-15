Woman, child rescued before officers fatally shoot man inside Phoenix apartment

The Brief A man is dead following an early Sunday morning shootout with Phoenix Police near 43rd Avenue and Medlock Drive after he reportedly fired at officers. A woman and child were rescued unharmed from behind a locked gate before the suspect disabled a police drone and was later found with gunshot wounds. The suspect’s identity and the specific events that led to the woman and child being locked in the backyard remain unknown.



A man is dead, and a woman and young child are unharmed, following a shooting with officers in West Phoenix early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Phoenic Police responded to a report of a fight at around 6:11 a.m. near 43rd Avenue and Medlock Drive to find the woman and child behind a locked wrought-iron gate in the backyard of an apartment. A Halligan tool was used to open the gate and safely remove them.

The woman said the man, who was later determined to be in a relationship with her, was armed and inside.

Officers gave multiple commands to the suspect to drop the gun, but he refused. A drone was sent up to get a view of the apartment door, which was later shot down and disabled by the suspect.

Dig deeper:

According to police, the man refused to leave the apartment and fired several shots. That's when officers fired their weapons.

After sending another drone up, the suspect was found with a gunshot injury in critical condition. He later died from his injuries. No officers were hurt during the shooting.

What we don't know:

The events leading up to the woman and child being locked behind the gate, along with the suspect's identity, are unknown.

What they're saying:

"This is the second fatal incident related to domestic violence. We want the community to know that help is available. Anyone experiencing abuse or concerned about their safety is encouraged to reach out for support. Resources include the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1‑800‑799‑SAFE (7233) or www.thehotline.org."

More Resources:

If you believe you are a victim of domestic violence, help is available. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), or text START to 88788. A live online chat is also available.

Often it is difficult to know where to find help for Domestic Violence. Here you will find resources such as shelters, safety plans, and other information.

Arizona Department of Economic Security - Domestic Violence Services

City of Phoenix Domestic Violence Resources

National Domestic Violence Hotline

24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, the National Domestic Violence Hotline provides essential tools and support to help survivors of domestic violence so they can live their lives free of abuse: https://www.thehotline.org/ and phoenix.gov.

Domestic Violence Resources and Referrals

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Map of the incident location.