Arizona Weather Forecast: Phoenix still expecting nice, dry weather

The Brief The high in Phoenix is expected to reach the low 70s for today. There is a chance for light rain and snow in certain higher elevation areas of northeastern Arizona this week. The Valley, however, is expected to remain dry, but with cooler temperatures.



Another beautiful day is in store for the Valley, with daytime highs looking to hit the low 70s under sunny skies.

Our freeze warning for southern and central Mohave County remains in place till 9:00 a.m. for sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees. This includes Kingman and Hualapai Valley.

Looking Ahead:

Our next system will bring light rain and snow chances to higher elevations of northeastern Arizona. Precipitation looks to favor areas along the Mogollon Rim. Breezy winds will also develop along the Lower Colorado River Valley with this next system.

The Valley will remain dry with temperatures looking to cool down into the 60s by Wednesday. By next week, a ridge of high pressure will bring temperatures back into the 70s with above average temperatures.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com