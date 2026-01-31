Suspect accused of fatally shooting man at west Phoenix restaurant
PHOENIX - A suspect has been arrested after a man was found dead at a restaurant in west Phoenix on Friday morning.
What we know:
Just after 8 a.m. on Jan. 30, Phoenix officers responded to a shooting at a restaurant near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road.
A man, identified as 35-year-old Oscar Humberto Banuelos, was found with at least one gunshot wound, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Dig deeper:
Investigators established probable cause to identify the shooter as 22-year-old Juan Jamie Gomez Aguirre. "Aguirre was tracked to a neighboring jurisdiction and ultimately arrested for the homicide," the department said.
The suspect was booked on a murder charge. There are no additional suspects being looked into at this time.
What we don't know:
The events leading up to the shooting, and the exact location of the shooting, were not made known.
What's next:
This remains an ongoing investigation.
Map of the area of the shooting.
The Source: Phoenix Police Department