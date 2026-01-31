Suspect accused of fatally shooting man at west Phoenix restaurant

The Brief A 22-year-old suspect was arrested following a fatal shooting at a restaurant near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road on Friday morning. The victim, 35-year-old Oscar Humberto Banuelos, was found with at least one gunshot wound and died at the scene. The motive remains unknown, as investigators have not yet released details regarding the events that led up to the gunfire.



A suspect has been arrested after a man was found dead at a restaurant in west Phoenix on Friday morning.

What we know:

Just after 8 a.m. on Jan. 30, Phoenix officers responded to a shooting at a restaurant near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road.

A man, identified as 35-year-old Oscar Humberto Banuelos, was found with at least one gunshot wound, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dig deeper:

Investigators established probable cause to identify the shooter as 22-year-old Juan Jamie Gomez Aguirre. "Aguirre was tracked to a neighboring jurisdiction and ultimately arrested for the homicide," the department said.

The suspect was booked on a murder charge. There are no additional suspects being looked into at this time.

What we don't know:

The events leading up to the shooting, and the exact location of the shooting, were not made known.

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation.

