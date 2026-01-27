1 year later: Emily Pike's case continues to highlight missing Indigenous girls

The Brief Three unsolved deaths of young Indigenous girls in Arizona—Emily Pike, 14; Challistia "Tia" Colelay, 16; and Maleeka "Mollie" Boone, 8—have sparked statewide calls for justice and better emergency protocols. Significant rewards are being offered for information leading to arrests, including a total of $200,000 in the Emily Pike case and $25,000 for the recent death of Maleeka Boone. The killers remain at large in all three cases, with investigators from the FBI and tribal police seeking tips from the public regarding the separate homicides.



One year after 14-year-old Emily Pike went missing after leaving a group home in Mesa, investigators continue to search for answers in her death. Her case was ruled a homicide after her remains were found on Valentine’s Day off of U.S. 60 near Globe.

Big picture view:

"It's been a year and this case is still unsolved," said Kristopher Dosela, a relative of Emily Pike. "There are other cases like this that are still going on."

Pike's death is one of three recent investigations involving the deaths of young Indigenous girls in Arizona that have left three communities seeking justice and awareness.

Her loved ones have spent the past year grieving and seeking justice— and they're not alone. In November, 16-year-old Challistia "Tia" Colelay was found dead near her home in Whiteriver after her family reported her missing. Earlier this month, Maleeka "Mollie" Boone was found dead in the Coalmine community hours after a turquoise alert was sent out for her.

Emily Pike:

"This is one of the greatest atrocities to ever happen, especially here in Arizona, for a young woman," said Jared Marquez, a Missing and Murdered Indigenous People (MMIP) advocate.

A memorial now stands at the last place Pike was seen alive in Mesa. Marquez said the tribute is a way for advocates and loved ones to keep her memory present.

"As a respectful thing, we keep this memorial here to keep her name alive," Marquez said. "One of the biggest things that we need is to keep her out there, to keep her visible."

Her case renewed a national conversation about missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

Tia Colelay:

However, just nine months after Pike's body was found, tragedy struck Whiteriver. Colelay was found dead after her family reported her missing when she failed to return home from a friend's house.

Her family is speaking out for the first time since her death as her killer remains at large.

"It's every day that we cry for her," said Lulamae Colelay, Tia’s mother. "It's hard, I can't stand it. I look around for her, thinking she's coming home."

Eileen Kessay, Tia’s godmother, added that the family is desperate for closure.

"A piece of us is missing now, you know, and we want justice for her," Kessay said. "We don't want people to forget about her."

Her family was invited to Reno, Nevada to the Red Dress Social Powwow in March. They are raising money through a GoFundMe to drive 13 hours one way for the opportunity to spread awareness about her case.

Mollie Boone:

Earlier this month, a third investigation began involving the FBI following the death of 8-year-old Boone. Her body was found in the Coalmine community on the Navajo Nation just hours after a Turquoise Alert was issued.

Native leaders are now sharing in the grief and calling for collective action.

"Words seem wholly inadequate to express even a part of our feelings," said Yolanda Azua, the Navajo Nation's MMIR liaison. "This is a call that there has been three deaths within a year. So let's come together."

What's next:

While closure eludes these families, hope remains inside their hearts.

"We need to keep saying her name until this gets resolved, until we get that closure, because you know, how will there ever be peace for this?" Dosela said.

There is currently a reward offered for information leading to justice in each of these cases.

