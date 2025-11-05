Expand / Collapse search

Human remains found in Whiteriver identified as missing girl: family

By and
Published  November 5, 2025 10:53am MST
Missing Persons
The Brief

    • Human remains found in the Knots Landing community in Whiteriver on Nov. 3 have been identified as 16-year-old Challistia Colelay, her family says.
    • Colelay reportedly went missing on Oct. 16.

WHITERIVER, Ariz. - Human remains that were found in Navajo County have been identified as a girl who went missing last month, according to family members.

The backstory:

The White Mountain Apache Police Department says the remains were found on Nov. 3 near the Knots Landing community in Whiteriver. The victim was described as being tall with a thin build and long brown hair, wearing a tan T-shirt, black and white plaid pants and black high-top sneakers.

Update:

Family members tell FOX 10's Justin Lum that the remains have been identified as 16-year-old Challistia Colelay, who reportedly went missing on Oct. 16.

"The mother of 16yo Challistia Colelay confirms the human remains found in Whiteriver on 11/3 have been identified as Tia. It’s unknown if foul play is involved. Her mom says Tia went missing on 10/16. She learned the news last night," Lum wrote on X.

Police confirmed the remains have been identified, but they did not release the victim's name.

What we don't know:

It's unknown how Colelay died.

Map of area where the remains were found

The Source: Information for this story was gathered from the White Mountain Apache Police Department, FOX 10's Justin Lum and a previous report on Nov. 3, 2025.

