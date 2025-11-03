Expand / Collapse search

White Mountain Apache Police seek public help to identify remains

By
Published  November 3, 2025 9:28pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

The Brief

    • The White Mountain Apache Police Department is seeking the public's help to identify human remains found on Monday, Nov. 3, near the Knots Landing community in Whiteriver.
    • The deceased person is described as tall with a thin build and long brown hair, and was found wearing a tan T-shirt, black and white plaid pants, and black high-top Converse shoes, size 8 1/2.

NAVAJO COUNTY, Ariz. - The White Mountain Apache Police Department needs help identifying human remains found on Monday, Nov. 3.

What we know:

The remains were found near the Knots Landing community in Whiteriver, which is located in Navajo County.

The department, along with federal agents, found the body, according to a Facebook post.

The body is described as tall with a thin build and long brown hair. The person was found wearing a tan T-shirt and black and white plaid pants, along with black high top Converse shoes, size 8 1/2.

What you can do:

If you know anything about the person, or what happened, call the police department's dispatch center at 928-338-4942.

Map of where Whiteriver is

The Source

  • The White Mountain Apache Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyNewsNavajo County