White Mountain Apache Police seek public help to identify remains

The Brief The White Mountain Apache Police Department is seeking the public's help to identify human remains found on Monday, Nov. 3, near the Knots Landing community in Whiteriver. The deceased person is described as tall with a thin build and long brown hair, and was found wearing a tan T-shirt, black and white plaid pants, and black high-top Converse shoes, size 8 1/2.



The White Mountain Apache Police Department needs help identifying human remains found on Monday, Nov. 3.

What we know:

The remains were found near the Knots Landing community in Whiteriver, which is located in Navajo County.

The department, along with federal agents, found the body, according to a Facebook post.

The body is described as tall with a thin build and long brown hair. The person was found wearing a tan T-shirt and black and white plaid pants, along with black high top Converse shoes, size 8 1/2.

What you can do:

If you know anything about the person, or what happened, call the police department's dispatch center at 928-338-4942.

Map of where Whiteriver is