White Mountain Apache Police seek public help to identify remains
NAVAJO COUNTY, Ariz. - The White Mountain Apache Police Department needs help identifying human remains found on Monday, Nov. 3.
What we know:
The remains were found near the Knots Landing community in Whiteriver, which is located in Navajo County.
The department, along with federal agents, found the body, according to a Facebook post.
The body is described as tall with a thin build and long brown hair. The person was found wearing a tan T-shirt and black and white plaid pants, along with black high top Converse shoes, size 8 1/2.
What you can do:
If you know anything about the person, or what happened, call the police department's dispatch center at 928-338-4942.