Turquoise Alert issued for missing 8-year-old Native American girl

The Brief The Navajo Police Department has issued a Turquoise Alert for 8-year-old Maleeka "Mollie" Boone. Maleeka was last seen at around 6:00 p.m. on Jan. 15 in Coalmine.



What we know:

According to officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety, 8-year-old Maleeka "Mollie" Boone was last seen, on foot, at around 6:00 p.m. on Cedar Loop in the Coalmine NHA housing area in Coalmine.

(Navajo Police Department)

"She is believed to be wearing a red jacket, blue jeans and cowboy boots. She has not been seen or heard from since," read a portion of DPS's statement. "Her family is concerned for her welfare since it is out of character for her to be gone for an extended period of time."

Dig deeper:

DPS officials also released a description of Maleeka. She is described as a female, 4'5" tall, weighing 50 lbs, with brown eyes, and what officials describe as "long, brown hair with French braids on both sides."

On the missing person poster released by Navajo Police, Maleeka is additionally described as having a light complexion.

What you can do:

Anyone with information should call police.