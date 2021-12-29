2 dead after being shot inside vehicle while stopped at red light in Phoenix: police

Two men are dead after they were shot inside a car at a Phoenix intersection on the morning of Dec. 29.

Police said the shooting happened near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road when the men were inside a vehicle and stopped at a red light.

"Officers learned three adult males were in a vehicle stopped at a red light when suspect(s) in an unknown vehicle opened fire, striking two of the males," Sgt. Andy Williams said.

Everado Sandoval, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene. Jorge Granados, 21, was taken to a hospital where he later died. The third man was not hurt.

The police investigation had an impact on the light rail, temporarily shutting down service in the area.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

