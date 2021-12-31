Woman hit, killed by car while crossing street in Phoenix: police
article
PHOENIX - A woman is dead after she was hit by a car while crossing the street early Friday morning in Phoenix.
According to Phoenix Police, the collision happened at about 3:45 a.m. on Dec. 31 near 21st Street and Thomas Road.
"Officers learned an adult female pedestrian was crossing Thomas Road mid-block when she was struck by a vehicle," said Sgt. Andy Williams.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver stayed at the scene after the crash and impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash, Sgt. Williams added.
Thomas is closed from 20th to 22nd Streets due to the crash.
