'Justice for Jaime': $4,000 reward offered after man shot, killed in Mesa

Several months later, a Mesa family is still trying to figure out who would shoot and kill their son. Now, family and friends are offering a reward in hopes that someone will come forward with information.

"I’m his voice right now. And I need justice for my son," said Tina Fernandez, Jaime Fernandez's mother.

The Fernandez family was getting ready to watch a Suns playoff game near 88th Street and University Drive in Mesa when 24-year-old Jaime was shot on July 17, 2021.

"At one point, I thought he was going to make it," said Tina. "They asked me what hospital I wanted him to go to, they were hooking him up to saline, and just a few minutes later, they told me he died."

Jaime's pictures lined the fence of the home, along with requests for anyone with information to come forward.

Since the shooting, no suspects have been identified.

Jaime Fernandez

"He would give you the shoes off his feet and run around this hot asphalt so you could have shoes. He was good to everyone. He loved his brothers very much. Please help me find who did this, so I could have justice for Jaime," said Tina.

The suspect vehicle that was seen leaving the area after the shooting is described by police as a possible silver Honda Civic or a Chevrolet Impala.

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. A reward of $4,000 is being offered in this case for information leading to an arrest of the suspect(s).

Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

