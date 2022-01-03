Suspect shot after charging at Mesa PD officer while holding a large metal object

The Mesa Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting near Adobe Street and Citrus Cove that left one man dead.

The area is less than a mile west of the Adobe Street and Val Vista Drive intersection.

Detective Brandi George says no officers were injured.

"There are no major road closures, however side streets around the address will be limited to residents only," the department tweeted on Jan. 3.

Sgt. Chuck Trapani says a resident in the area called about a person wandering in the neighborhood Monday morning at around 7:30 a.m.

Police say the man was acting erratically and jumping over walls. Officers were able to track him down to a backyard and as officers arrived at the scene, the suspect emerged from the yard and charged towards them with a large metal object in his hand.

"They try to use less than lethal force, then the suspect charged at him, and the Mesa PD then fired their service weapons," said Trapani.

The 49-year-old suspect died at the scene. Trapani says they believe he lived in the neighborhood but was not known to the neighbor who called about the situation.

No names have been released in this case.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.

More Arizona headlines:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.