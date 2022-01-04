Man armed with knife shot dead by Mesa officers: police

A man who was armed with a knife was shot and killed by police officers on Monday night in Mesa, the department said.

According to police, the incident began at around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 3 when officers responded to separate 911 calls at a mobile home park near the Loop 202 and McKellips Road.

"One call was for a subject with a knife who was acting erratically and causing a disturbance," Det. Richard Encinas said in a statement. "The second call was for a shot fired in the same complex. Both calls ended up being related to the same person."

Once at the scene, officers found a man walking towards them with a large knife in his hand.

"Officers gave the male verbal commands to drop the knife," Det. Encinas said. "The male appeared to respond to commands but then came at the officers aggressively with the knife when the shooting occurred."

The suspect, identified only as a 26-year-old man, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No officers were injured.

This was the second police shooting involving Mesa officers on Monday. Earlier in the day, officers shot and killed a man who allegedly charged at them with an object that turned out to be a large framing square.

A man who was armed with a knife was shot and killed by police officers on Jan. 3 in Mesa, the department said.

More Arizona crime news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX 10 NEWS APP