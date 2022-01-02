Glendale Police says there is not an active shooter situation at Arrowhead Towne Center

article

Glendale Police say Arrowhead Towne Center is safe and there is not an active shooter situation, and a person reportedly with a gun was taken into custody on Sunday, Jan. 2.

For now, no evidence of shots being fired inside the mall has been found, says Officer Tiffany Ngalula with the Glendale Police Department.

"Just after 4pm patrol responded to an incident near the food court of the mall in reference to a subject with a gun. There were several reports of people running and possible shots fired. Officers were able to secure the mall and take the subject into custody without incident," Ngalula said.

Several sweeps were conducted at the mall to ensure the safety of all. No suspects are outstanding.

"Police did not evacuate the mall. Sergeant on scene advised the mall has reopened," Ngalula said.

