Man dies after being shot at Ahwatukee apartment complex: police
PHOENIX - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was reportedly shot in an Ahwatukee apartment complex Saturday afternoon, Phoenix police said.
The investigation began after a shooting was reported at an apartment near 34th Street and Chandler Boulevard at 4 p.m. on Jan 1.
After police received the call, a man arrived at a nearby urgent care facility with a gunshot wound and said he had been shot at that same apartment complex.
The man, identified as 23-year-old Eduardo Castillo, was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Detectives are still looking for witnesses and trying to figure out what led up to the shooting.
