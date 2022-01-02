Man dies after being shot at Ahwatukee apartment complex: police

article

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was reportedly shot in an Ahwatukee apartment complex Saturday afternoon, Phoenix police said.

The investigation began after a shooting was reported at an apartment near 34th Street and Chandler Boulevard at 4 p.m. on Jan 1.

After police received the call, a man arrived at a nearby urgent care facility with a gunshot wound and said he had been shot at that same apartment complex.

The man, identified as 23-year-old Eduardo Castillo, was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Detectives are still looking for witnesses and trying to figure out what led up to the shooting.

